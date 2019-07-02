Eric John Mikel, 48, passed away while off-duty on Monday, June 24, in Richmond. He was born in Redwood City, on Dec. 21, 1970, the son of John and Rhonda (Bullard) Mikel. Eric was raised in Vallejo, where he attended Dan Mini Elementary School, Solano Junior High School, and Vallejo High School, completing his curriculum through the Vallejo Unified School District in 1989.Eric attended Napa Valley College and Diablo Valley Community College before transferring to San Jose State University, where he graduated in 1998 with a Bachelor's degree in Radio, Television, and Film. While at the university, he became an active member of the Iota chapter of Sigma Pi Fraternity. Eric met his wife, Robyn Flynn, while she was attending California State University, Hayward. They married on July 24, 1999 at the St. Peters Chapel, located on Mare Island in Vallejo.On March 1, 2005, Eric joined the Alameda County Fire Department. His most recent assignment was to Station 34 in Emeryville.Eric is survived by his wife of 19 years, Robyn (Flynn) Mikel; his son, Donovan Marques Mikel; his parents, John and Rhonda Mikel; his sister, Nicole Mikel-Brumfield, and her husband, Gary Brumfield; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and colleagues. His daughter, Alanah Janae Mikel, precedes him in death.A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Monday, July 8, at the 3 Crosses Church on 20600 John Drive in Castro Valley. A reception will follow the service.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Alameda County Firefighters Association, 369 15th St., Oakland, CA 94612. Please include "Mikel Family" in the memo line of any checks. In addition, a GoFundMe page for the family is available for donations at http://gf.me/u/ttc9yk.

W00133880-image-1.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline from July 2 to July 8, 2019