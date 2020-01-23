|
It is with great sadness the family of Eric Paul Dodson (EPD) announces his passing on Jan. 10, at his home, at the age of 47. Preceded in death by father, Paul Dodson. He will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Dolores; sisters, Kim and Karen; fiance, Tami; daughter, Monique; son, Josh; grandson, Jerimiah; nephews, Billy (Amanda), Bryan (Nicole); niece, Angelina (Adam); great nephews, Brayson, Aidan and Adam; great nieces, Bailey, Brinley, Nadia and Ava, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Eric was born on Jan. 29, 1972 to Dolores and Paul Dodson in Vallejo. He was an energetic child who loved to bowl and ride BMX bikes. In his adult life Eric enjoyed playing with his nephews and niece. He loved showing off photos of his beautiful daughter and taking his son along on his jobs. Before his passing Eric met the love of his life Tami and enjoyed taking trips with her. He had a love for dogs and boy did they love him back. The thing Eric enjoyed the most was working with his hands. We will miss his infectious smile and great sense of humor.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 3 p.m., at the Vallejo Moose Lodge, 337 Nebraska St.
