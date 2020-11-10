Ernestine (Ernie) B. Robinson, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7. She was a resident of Vallejo for most of her adult life.She was born at the Presidio in San Francisco to the late Claudia and Pasquale (Charles) Ventimiglia and was the granddaughter of the late Ernestine and Michael Ponti. She attended local Vallejo grade schools and graduated from Sonoma High School (1946), Ventura Jr. College (1948), and School of Cosmetology in 1949.In January 1950 she married Melburne E. Robinson of Vallejo in the St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church. Melburne preceded her in death in 2004. They were married for 54 years.Ernie was a member of the Native Daughters of the Golden West, Sutter Solano Medical Center Guild, Order Sons & Daughters of Italy, National Association of Retired Federal Employees Chapter 16, Vallejo Women's Bowling Association, Ladies Pirate Bingo, St. Basil's Catholic Church, and was a charter member of the Katt Club.She enjoyed volleyball, bingo, trips to the casinos, and was an avid bowler. One of her biggest enjoyments was decorating her home for the holidays.She was the beloved mother of daughters, Judy Ringler of Coeur d'Alene, ID and Karen Robinson of American Canyon and sons, Mark and Stephen Robinson of Vallejo. She was also the loving grandmother of Adam Farone (Sonia) of Nevada City, Dr. Michael Ringler (Jennifer) of Rochester, MN, Julie Krapfl (Patrick) of Rathdrum, ID, and Sarah Robinson (Josh) of Eau Claire, WI; the great-grandmother to Louis and Cruz Farone, Alexcia and Kal-el Ringler, Michael and John Krapfl, Noah and Jonah Kinnear. Her brother, Thomas Ventimiglia, preceded her in death. Due to COVID-19 regulations, services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Colonial Chapels, 1000 Redwood St., Vallejo, (707) 643-0391. Burial will also be private at All Souls Cemetery in Vallejo.In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to the charity of your choice
. A special thank you to Kaiser Hospice and Tejada Care Home for the wonderful and loving care given to Ernestine.W00148790-image-1.jpg,W00148790-image-2.jpg