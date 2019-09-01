|
|
Ernestine Brewer, 88, of Sacramento passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, in Sacramento, following a lengthy illness. She was a native of Arkansas.Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 11 a.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City, with Pastor Tobias Hawkins, officiating. Inurnment will be private.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
W00136150-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, 2019