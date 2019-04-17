|
Ernesto Del Rosario Sta. Maria passed away on April 8, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Gapan, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, Ernesto was the eldest of 11 children. He is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Necitas Aga Sta. Maria, and his three daughters, Maritess (Sonny) Sicat, Jinky (Daniel) Garcia, and Joyce (Mark) Ronan, and eight beautiful grandchildren, Tomas, Sam, Vincent, Gabi, Max, Ava, Ricky, and Rhys. He is also survived by his 97 year old mother, Maria Paz Sta. Maria of Vallejo; eight siblings, and preceded in death by his father, Pedro; brother, Edgar, and sister, Elenita. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23 and 24 from 1 to 9 p.m. Vigil service on April 24 at 7 p.m. at Colonial Chapels, Vallejo. Funeral service will be Thursday, April 25 at 11 a.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Vallejo.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 17 to Apr. 25, 2019