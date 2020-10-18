Ester "Lina" Palaruan Laconsay, age 86, passed away on September 15, 2020, in Lakewood Regional Memorial Hospital of multiple myeloma. She was born on February 21, 1934 in San Juan, La Union, Philippines and grew up in Baguio City, Philippines.Ester attended Baguio Central School, Baguio City High School and eventually graduated from Mapa High School in Manila. She attended college at the University of the Philippines, majoring in Political Science leading to an unfinished Bachelor of Laws.Ester spent her career as the Secretary to Congressman Andres Cosalan, Lone District of Baguio City, 7th Congress from 1967-1972, and Baguio City Vice Mayor Braulio Yaranon from 1961-1967. She worked and retired with the Bureau of Telecommunications in Manila prior to emigrating to the United States in 1984.During her time in Baguio, she was an active Public Relations Officers of the Baguio Women's Club and on the PTA of the Baguio Central School Annex. She wrote articles for the Baguio Midland Courier, and was known at the radio station for the Dedicated Songs Program. she was an active member of the Baguio Californians, Inc. and the Baguio City High International Alumni Association, both founded in the San Francisco Bay Area.In her retirement, she enjoyed traveling back and forth in California, Florida, Reno, Lake Tahoe, Ohio, North Carolina and Arizona visiting with relatives, if not babysitting her great-grand-nieces & nephews. She was a great fan of the Lakers and cheerleader of the family while watching! She was also well known as the "Hallmark Greeter" of the family due to her passion for remembering and sending birthday, anniversary and holiday cards to everyone. She was very religious, compassionate, thoughtful, had a generous heart, and was the kindest aunt, grandma & great aunt to all of us.Ester is survived by her sister, Asuncion "Nenette" L. Alvez of Lakewood, CA; nieces, Dinah, Odette, Annabelle, Ellah, Gloria, Linda, Yolanda, and Cora; nephews, Lito, Omar, Fredo & Nestor; grand-nieces and nephews, Ginny Bito, Kathleen, Brian, Leo, Susan, Boots, RJ, Jasper, Carlo, Luigi, Jessica, AJ, Chelsea, Gabriel, Tom, Jeston, and Portia and an array of great-grandnieces & nephews, whom she all took care and touched our lives since childhood. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pantaleon & Maria Palaroan Laconsay; siblings, Soledad L. Villanueva-Eslava, Rosario L. Sarmiento, Troadio P. Laconsay and Dionisio P. Laconsay.A funeral mass will be held on October 19, 2020, Monday at 11 a.m., at the St. Catherine de Siena Church in Vallejo (following COVID-19 guidelines). Internment to follow at Skyview Memorial Lawn.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Skyview Memorial Lawn.