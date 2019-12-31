Times Herald Online Notices
Ethel Mae Anderson, 97, passed away Dec. 9, at Windsor Care in Vallejo. Born in Woodville, MS and a resident of Vallejo for 74 years.A visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 5, from noon to 4 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Funeral service will be Monday Jan. 6, at 11 a.m., at Union Baptist Church, 128 Encerti Ave., Vallejo. Burial will be at Skyview Memorial Lawn in Vallejo.Arrangements under the care and directions of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 6, 2020
