Mrs. Ethelrean Fore, Louisiana native and resident of Vallejo, passed away at Kaiser Vallejo on Thursday, May 14. Visitation will be held at Wiggins-Knipp on Friday, June 5 from 3:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. Her funeral will also be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday June 6. She will be buried at Skyview Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Vallejo, CA.Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.