Eugene Bailey Ridgell Sr.

Eugene Bailey Ridgell Sr. Notice
Air Force veteran and Vallejo resident, Eugene Ridgell, Sr., passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, July 3. Viewing and visitation are scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, from 3 to 8 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Funeral service will be Thursday, July 25, at 11 a.m., at Good Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church, 407 Capitol St., Vallejo. Burial will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, July 30. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from July 21 to July 25, 2019
