Ava Fisher, 89, died in San Jose, CA after a long illness. She had a deep Christian faith and dedicated her life to serving others. Born to Hermann Hardt and Hedwig (Taruttis) Hardt in Georgensguth, Germany, Eva enjoyed an idyllic childhood on the family farm in Grieteinen, Germany. The Hardt family were devout members of the German Church of God. In 1944 during WWII, the family escaped before the advancing Russians but at war's end were still trapped in the Russian Zone behind the Iron Curtain. Two years later they escaped to Unterlüss, West Germany. In 1952 Ava earned her Abitur from the Königin Augusta Victoria Lyzeum in Celle and began teacher's training college. In 1952 the Hardt family were also approved for US immigration. Arriving in New York, they learned three Church of God congregations were sponsoring them in California. Dr. Anna Koglin of Anderson, IN, sponsored Ava, now 21.Ava worked her way through Anderson College and Ball State University, both in Indiana, earning a teaching credential and Bachelor's in art. In 1959 she began teaching at Richmond High School in Richmond, IN. There she met her future husband, Lowell J. Fisher, also a teacher. They were married in California in 1960 and lived in Sacramento. In 1962 the Fishers moved to Vallejo, CA, where they had three children. They were active members of the Vallejo First Church of God and later Assembly of God (The Hill). Ava returned to teaching art in 1973. She worked for the Vallejo Adult School, GVRD and College for Kids, but her heart was always drawn to the underserved or underprivileged. She taught seniors and patients in skilled nursing facilities and volunteered with an adult literacy program. Most of her career, though, was spent teaching developmentally disabled adults in the VCUSD Senior Options program. Always hard-working, Ava finally retired at age 77. Soon she became the caregiver for Lowell, who preceded her into death in 2015 after 54 years of marriage. Ava said of her life, "I am grateful to be a citizen of the Kingdom of God. He has led me every step of the way, and I'm glad to trust Him."Survivors include her three children, Lois (Curt) Moore of San Jose, Daniel (Rebecca) Fisher of Charlotte, NC, and Loren Fisher of Vallejo; four beloved grandchildren; her sister, Christa Henkelmann of Sacramento and her brother, Ulrich Hardt of Portland, OR.A private family funeral will be held on Sunday, June 28 at Skyview Memorial Lawn, Vallejo with interment at the National Cemetery in Dixon on Monday, June 29.