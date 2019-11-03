|
Everett Earl "Sam" French passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his children on the morning of Oct. 28.Sam was born on July 13, 1927 in Vernon Township, IA, the son of Esther and William French. He was one of nine children growing up on the family farm before moving to Concord in 1942. He graduated from Mt. Diablo High School and attended UOP prior to serving in the Korean War and Merchant Marines in the South Pacific. In 1950 Sam married Berniece Christianson and settled in Concord for the next 19 years.Sam was a 50 year resident of Benicia and one of the first to settle in the Southampton development. He was in real estate for 40 years, having offices in Concord, Benicia, Vallejo, American Canyon, Fairfield and South Lake Tahoe. Following his career in Real Estate, he took on a new challenge in business development for PetroChem Insulation. 20 years later, Sam finally retired in his 80's.Sam was enthusiastic about public service. He was a founding member of the American Canyon Lions Club. He was also a member of the Moose, Elks, Junior Chamber of Commerce in Concord, City of Hope, Sons of Norway, SIRS, Good Guys and the Benicia Yacht Club. He was also a dedicated blood donor into his 90's. He was very active in his senior years. He enjoyed the Oakland Symphony, Theater, Bocce Ball, dominos, golf, all sports and loved to dance. He also snow skied, ran in the Bay to Breakers and roller skated into his 80's. Sam was a devoted Christian and a founding member of The New Harbor Community Church in Benicia.Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Berniece and youngest son, Bruce and granddaughter, Stacee Etcheber. Sam is survived by two sisters, Ruth Gustafson of Redding and Virginia Leiser of Martinez; his children, Doran French of West Layfette, IN, Linda and Greg French-Rodrigues of Redding, Gary and Jackie French of Green Valley; four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He loved his family with all his heart. He attended and supported all activities of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren whether it be sports, theater or musical performances.He never met a stranger, and found good in everyone he met. He was much loved and will be greatly missed.Viewing is at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 901 West Second St., Benicia on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral service is Friday, Nov. 8, at 11 a.m., at Northgate Christian Fellowship Church, 2201 Lake Herman Road, Benicia. Burial with Military Honors will be private. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 745-3130.
