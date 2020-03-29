Home

Faustina Rivera

Faustina Rivera Notice
On Thursday, Feb. 27, Faustina Anna Rivera, 91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family. Faustina, endearingly known as "Tiny" to her friends and family, was born on Aug. 24, 1928 in Oakland to Anastacio and Anna Regalado. On July 17, 1948, Tiny married Chester Rivera, together they raised six children. Tiny worked for the State of Calif for many years. She enjoyed arts and crafts, especially painting. Tiny will be laid to rest at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2020
