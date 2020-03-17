|
Fe Rovillos Keepers, 88, passed away surrounded by her family on March 8, after a lengthy illness. She began her career as a teacher in the Philippines in her homeland of Pangasinan Magaldan, and was a scout leader. Fe came to the states first in 1968-1969 in Canada and then settled in Vallejo to continue her studies and teaching career up until her late 30's. She became a property manager, worked in the medical field as a CNA and cared for special needs children. She continued to be self employed until her retirement at the age of 72. A resident of Vallejo for 38 years, Fe retired to be closer to her children and settled in the town of Brentwood. She then came to reside in Fairfield with her daughter until her passing. She is survived by four children, Noel DeGuzman, Edgar DeGuzman, Kimberly (Duque) Whitney and Jennifer (Bodao) Arendes, and 10 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her third son, Master Architect Blair R. Duque.Viewing at Colonial Chapels, March 19 and 20 from 1 to 9 p.m., with the Vigil on Friday, March 20 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Mass at St. Catherine's, March 21 at 11 a.m., with burial following mass, All Souls Catholic Cemetery.
