Felicia B. Williams

Felicia B. Williams Notice
Felicia B. Williams, 41, a native of Fairfield, passed away on Friday, May 3, at Northbay Hospital following a brief illness. Visitation will be Friday, May 17, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City, with Pastor Tobias Hawkins, officiating. Inurnment will be private.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Funeral Home 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 12 to May 17, 2019
