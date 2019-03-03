Times Herald Online Notices
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Felicitas Q. Meim peacefully passed away on Feb. 26, at her residence. Born in Camiling, Tarlac PI, Fely was a devoted mother and wife for 60 years. She served as a municipality midwife in In Mayantoc, PI and had worked as a CNA for 29 years in Vallejo, then later retired.She is survived by her husband, Eleuterio; her three children, Eleuterio Jr, Wilmer, and Richard. Also by her grandchildren, Ryan, Vincent, Melany, and Tiffany. Felicitas had four siblings, Julia (deceased), Erlinda, Carmelita, Nenita, and Moreno. Predeceased by her parents, Guillermo and Pacifica Quides. Viewings will be Sunday, March 10 and Monday, March 11 from 3 to 9 p.m, at Skyview Memorial Chapel, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo. Funeral will be Tuesday, March 12 at 10 a.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Memorial Church, 3450 Tennessee St., Vallejo, with burial at 11 a.m., at All Souls Cemetery, 550 Glen Cove Road, Vallejo.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 3 to Mar. 12, 2019
