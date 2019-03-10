Florence Marie Ricciardi, died Feb. 7, in her home surrounded by her daughters and cousin after a long courageous battle with cancer. Born Sept. 17, 1948 in National City, CA to Marvin and Jeannie (Holcomb) McNary, Florence moved to Alameda and then Vallejo at a young age. She attended Vallejo public schools, graduating from Hogan Senior High School in 1966. In 1967 she married Raymond Ricciardi. Florence was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, William and Marietta Ricciardi, as well as her older sister Nancy. She leaves behind brothers, Tom (Joanne) of Washington, Ray (Debbie) of Vallejo; former husband, Raymond; daughters, Maria (Chuck), Elisia (Frederick) and Nanette (Francisco). Florence is also survived by nine grandchildren, Chuckie, Jennifer, Chelsea, Victoria, Giavanna, Kiara, Virgil, Allegra and Anthony; seven great grandchildren; hosts of nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as her dear friend, Charlotte Garner. When Florence wasn't busy crocheting an afghan or baking a loaf of banana nut bread for a loved one, she could be found at Pennycook School where she worked as a noon duty Supervisor for over 30 years, retiring just five years ago. She was also an active member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for over 40 years where she met many lifelong friends. In true "Florence" fashion, her wish was to participate in the UC Davis School of Medicine - Body Donation Program to further the advancement of cancer research and knowledge. Her wish was fulfilled shortly after her death. After her body is studied, she will be cremated and her ashes scattered at sea off of the San Francisco coast. A Celebration of Florence's Life will take place Saturday, March 16 at Back Road Vines, 2221 Julian Lane, Fairfield, at 1 p.m. All are welcomed to attend and share with family and friends the joy that Florence brought during her years here on earth.

