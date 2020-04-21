|
Francisco C. Cabunoc of Vallejo passed away peacefully at Kaiser Medical Center, on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was 95 years old.Francisco was born on June 1, 1924 in Narvacan, Ilocos Sur, Philippines to Herminigildo and Paulina Cabunoc. He graduated from FEATI University with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. During World War II he served as a member of the Philippine Commonwealth Army in the service of the Armed Forces of the United States. On March 17, 1945 he was injured in combat and was awarded two Purple Hearts for the wounds received in action. He joined the Philippine Air Force in November 1, 1950 as a Ground Electronics Officer and retired as Colonel in June 1972. He moved to the United States in 1982 and worked for Napa State Hospital.He was an avid gardener and also loved to go fishing and crabbing. He was married for 61 years to Remedios C. Cabunoc who passed away in 2015. He is survived by his five children, Gerardo and Joan, Esperanza and Emerson Tabzon, Maria Lucia and Prudeno Natividad, Manuel and Aleli and Francisco, Junior and Mildred; and six grandchildren, Abigail and Jordan Mayes, Mark, Miguel, Angelica, Rachel and Anna Maria Natividad.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Apr. 21, 2020