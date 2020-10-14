1/1
Francisco de Leon Dadis
With deepest sorrow, we, the family of Francisco de Leon Dadis, age 63, announce his passing on September 12, 2020 of natural causes at his home in Vallejo, CA.At the time of his passing, Francis worked as a Licensed Nurse at Northgate Post Acute Care for seventeen years, where he loved serving the elderly and those who are in need of medical attention. Francis, as a kindhearted person, passionate, generous, hardworking, funny, sweet, peace-maker, and God-loving will be missed and remembered forever. There will be a Memorial Service for Francisco L. Dadis at Colonial Chapels, 1000 Redwood Street, Vallejo on October 21, 2020, Wednesday at 2 p.m.A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 3450 Tennessee St., Vallejo on October 23, 2020, Friday, at 9:30 a.m. to be followed by inurnment at All Souls Cemetery, 550 Glen Cove Road, Vallejo.For those who are interested in coming, please RSVP with Olivia Lumapas, 707-319-7827.We appreciate all the love, thoughtfulness, and most especially the prayers for Francis or Hadjie, and for us, his bereaved family.
Published in Times Herald Online from Oct. 14 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Memorial service
02:00 PM
COLONIAL CHAPELS
OCT
23
Memorial Mass
09:30 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
OCT
23
Inurnment
All Souls Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
COLONIAL CHAPELS
1000 REDWOOD STREET
Vallejo, CA 94590-2955
(707) 643-0391
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by COLONIAL CHAPELS

