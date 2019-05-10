Frank X. Maher, 75, passed away Wednesday at a care home in Napa, following a long illness. He was born in Los Angeles and spent many years in Napa. He attended St. John's Catholic School in Napa and later graduated from St. Vincent's High in Vallejo, Class of 1961. He received an AA degree from Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill and continued his studies at Hayward State and San Jose State. He worked as a retail clerk for over 20 years, most of them in the San Jose area.He was an avid ping pong player, softball player, and a huge baseball fan, especially of the Cincinnati Reds. He had a knack for remembering baseball stats, especially for his beloved Reds.Frank is survived by his siblings, James (Carolyn) Maher, Mary Alice Maher, Patricia (Brent) August, Joe (Gail) Gallagher, Maureen (Rich) King and Kathleen Hoime. Preceded in death by his brother, John Gabriel Maher.A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, at St. Dominic's Church, Benicia. Burial will follow at St. Dominic's Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia, 745-3130. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.

W00132020-image-1.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 10 to May 13, 2019