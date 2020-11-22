Or Copy this URL to Share

Long-time Vallejo resident and Arkansas native Fred McCormick passed away at home. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the funeral home from 3 to 6 p.m. His funeral service will be held at Tabernacle of David Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Sunrise Memorial Cemetery, Vallejo, CA.Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral home, 524 Capitol Street, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.





