Suisun City resident, distinguished and decorated Army veteran, and Saline, LA native Fred Craig passed away in Suisun City on Friday, September 4, 2020. Services are attendance restricted to only 25 people with burial attendance restricted to only 10 people. All services attendees are required to wear face masks, frequent hand washing, and execute social distancing as mandated by the governor and recommended by the CDC because of the COVID-19 virus pandemic. Visitation for Mr. Craig will be held at the funeral home on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. His funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Evangelist Temple COGIC, 848 Sonoma Blvd., Vallejo, CA. Burial will be in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA. on Monday, September 21, 2020.Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA. 94590.