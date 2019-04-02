Times Herald Online Notices
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
More Obituaries for Freddie Williams
Freddie Gene Williams

Freddie Gene Williams Notice
Freddie Gene Williams, a Vallejo resident, passed away at his residence on March 27.A visitation will be held at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. on Wednesday, April 3, from 3 to 8 p.m.Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 4, at 11 a.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., with burial to follow at Sunrise Cemetery, 2201 Sacramento St., Vallejo.Arrangements were entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home. 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
