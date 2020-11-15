1/1
Garry A. Jeffries
1939 - 2020
Garry A. Jeffries, 81, passed away Thursday at Windsor Care Home in Vallejo following a long illness.Garry was born to A.C. and Florence Jeffries on February 10, 1939 in Wyoming. He was a longtime Vallejo resident and had lived in Pollock Pines for several years before moving back to Vallejo. Throughout his career, Garry worked as a Funeral Director/Embalmer at Twin Chapels Mortuary in Vallejo and as a Deputy Coroner for the San Francisco County Medical Examiners Office. He owned and operated G&D Landscaping and also worked for WalMart.Garry was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Richard "Dick"; and his wife, Dianne.Survivors include his sister-in-law, Janet; niece, Krissy (Richard) Hiteshew; nephews, Rich (Debbie) Jeffries, Vincent Mac (Chyrle) Jeffries and Cameron Jeffries; his aunt, Sylvia; numerous great-nieces; great nephews and cousins; three great-great nieces and one great-great nephew.Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 19 at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Burial will be private.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in Times Herald Online from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Twin Chapels Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
