On Saturday, June 6, 2020, Gary Hoehn of Vallejo, CA passed away at his home at the age of 76. Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn; his dad, Howard; his mom, Minnie; seven brothers and three sisters. He is survived by many nephews & nieces. Gary's favorite pastime was slot car racing. When he wasn't home you could find him at the slot car track. He had a passion for cars throughout his life, racing, refurbishing them along with frequenting car shows. Gary also enjoyed watching old Westerns on TV with his best bud, Benji, his dog. Gary worked at Mare Island shipyard and was blessed to have his wife Carolyn work there as well. Carolyn was the love of his life and he missed her every day. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on June 24, with a Chapel Service at All Souls Cemetery & Funeral Center, 550 Glen Cove Rd, Vallejo, CA., and a commitment service will follow.





