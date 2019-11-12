|
Gary Wayne Blair, 67, a Vallejo resident passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, Kaiser Hospital in Richmond.Visitation will be held at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 3 to 8 p.m.Funeral service will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m., at Second Baptist Church, 1170 Benicia Road, Vallejo. Burial will follow at Sunrise Memorial Cemetery, 2201 Sacramento St., Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019