Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Blair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Wayne Blair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Wayne Blair Notice
Gary Wayne Blair, 67, a Vallejo resident passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, Kaiser Hospital in Richmond.Visitation will be held at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 3 to 8 p.m.Funeral service will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m., at Second Baptist Church, 1170 Benicia Road, Vallejo. Burial will follow at Sunrise Memorial Cemetery, 2201 Sacramento St., Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
W00138440-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -