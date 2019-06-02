Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home
1525 East Saginaw
Fresno, CA 937044435
(559) 227-4048
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
All Souls Catholic Cemetery
550 Glen Cove Road
Vallejo, CA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Zio Fraedo's Restaurant
23 Harbor Way
Vallejo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gearld Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gearld Nile Russell


1937 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Gearld Nile Russell Notice
Gearld Nile Russell passed away peacefully surrounded by family Jan. 16, after a courageous battle with COPD. Nile was born on Aug. 31,1937 in Nelsonville, OH to Lillian (Kirk) Russell and Fred Russell Jr. At an early age his family relocated to Vallejo, where he met his wife Jodean Spinelli. He attended local schools graduating from Vallejo High School and attended the California Maritime Academy.Nile had lived in Honolulu, HI, as well as Phoenix, AZ, before moving to Fresno nine years ago. He enjoyed surfing, fishing, hunting, and cruising around on his Harley.Nile's joy in life came from spending inseparable time with his wife Jodean, the love of his life. Special pastimes were trips to the coast, wine tasting festivals at Blackhawk Country Club and Vallejo gatherings with dear family and friends.Preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law, Rhonda (Cornelius) Russell, and brother-in-law, Jeri Spinelli.Nile is survived by his wife, Jodean; sons, Chris Russell (and son Lane) of Phoenix AZ, Mike Coakley, Jr. (Diana and children Ryan, Kayla, and Trey) of Fresno, and Todd Coakley of Vallejo; brothers, David Russell (Donna) of Dewey, AZ and Tim Russell of Benicia; brothers-in-Iaw, Joie Spinelli (Roberta) of Walnut Creek, Tony Spinelli (Carol) of South Lake Tahoe, CA, Philip Spinelli of Vallejo, as well as several nieces and nephews, and life-long best friend, Binky Castleberry of Santa Rosa.The family wishes to acknowledge, with deepest gratitude, the professional care provided to Nile by Dr. Michael W. Lynch, Dr. Alfred G. Valles, Dr. George Bertolucci, and Dr. Richard De Mera for their outstanding care for Nile over the past five years.Graveside service will be held at All Souls Catholic Cemetery, 550 Glen Cove Road in Vallejo on Friday, June 7, at 11:30 a.m., followed by memorial reception at Zio Fraedo's Restaurant, 23 Harbor Way, Vallejo at 1 p.m.Arrangements are being held under the direction of Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home, Fresno.
W00132730-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 2 to June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now