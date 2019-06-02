Gearld Nile Russell passed away peacefully surrounded by family Jan. 16, after a courageous battle with COPD. Nile was born on Aug. 31,1937 in Nelsonville, OH to Lillian (Kirk) Russell and Fred Russell Jr. At an early age his family relocated to Vallejo, where he met his wife Jodean Spinelli. He attended local schools graduating from Vallejo High School and attended the California Maritime Academy.Nile had lived in Honolulu, HI, as well as Phoenix, AZ, before moving to Fresno nine years ago. He enjoyed surfing, fishing, hunting, and cruising around on his Harley.Nile's joy in life came from spending inseparable time with his wife Jodean, the love of his life. Special pastimes were trips to the coast, wine tasting festivals at Blackhawk Country Club and Vallejo gatherings with dear family and friends.Preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law, Rhonda (Cornelius) Russell, and brother-in-law, Jeri Spinelli.Nile is survived by his wife, Jodean; sons, Chris Russell (and son Lane) of Phoenix AZ, Mike Coakley, Jr. (Diana and children Ryan, Kayla, and Trey) of Fresno, and Todd Coakley of Vallejo; brothers, David Russell (Donna) of Dewey, AZ and Tim Russell of Benicia; brothers-in-Iaw, Joie Spinelli (Roberta) of Walnut Creek, Tony Spinelli (Carol) of South Lake Tahoe, CA, Philip Spinelli of Vallejo, as well as several nieces and nephews, and life-long best friend, Binky Castleberry of Santa Rosa.The family wishes to acknowledge, with deepest gratitude, the professional care provided to Nile by Dr. Michael W. Lynch, Dr. Alfred G. Valles, Dr. George Bertolucci, and Dr. Richard De Mera for their outstanding care for Nile over the past five years.Graveside service will be held at All Souls Catholic Cemetery, 550 Glen Cove Road in Vallejo on Friday, June 7, at 11:30 a.m., followed by memorial reception at Zio Fraedo's Restaurant, 23 Harbor Way, Vallejo at 1 p.m.Arrangements are being held under the direction of Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home, Fresno.

W00132730-image-1.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 2 to June 7, 2019