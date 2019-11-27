Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
View Map
Vigil
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Basil the Great Catholic Church
1200 Tuolumne St.
Vallejo, CA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Vincent's Catholic Cemetery
Benicia Rd.
Vallejo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Herrmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene Herrmann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gene Herrmann Notice
Harold Eugene Herrmann, 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23 at home.Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m., Monday, December 2 with Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 2 at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Funeral mass will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3 at St. Basil the Great Catholic Church, 1200 Tuolumne St., Vallejo. Burial will immediately follow at St. Vincent's Catholic Cemetery on Benicia Rd., Vallejo. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the . Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com
W00138930-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Twin Chapels Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -