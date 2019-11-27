|
Harold Eugene Herrmann, 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23 at home.Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m., Monday, December 2 with Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 2 at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Funeral mass will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3 at St. Basil the Great Catholic Church, 1200 Tuolumne St., Vallejo. Burial will immediately follow at St. Vincent's Catholic Cemetery on Benicia Rd., Vallejo. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the . Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com
