Gene McNaboe

Gene Edward McNaboeNovember 11, 1944 - October 26, 2020Vallejo, CAGene Edward McNaboe, 75, passed away Monday at his home in Vallejo surrounded by his family.Gene was born in Sturm, SD on November 11, 1944 and has lived in Vallejo the past 34 years. He served in the US Navy for 21 years and worked for the Department of Transportation for 10 years, retiring in 1992.Gene was preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen (Landrigan) McNaboe.Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Lydia Espiridion McNaboe; daughter, Tricia O'Regan; sons, Edward and James McNaboe; his sister, Marlene Kiszer; and his brother, Richard McNaboe."Fair Winds and Following Seas."Due to COVID-19 regulations, services will be private at All Souls Catholic Cemetery, Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com