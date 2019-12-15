Times Herald Online Notices
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Chruch
Napa, CA
Georganne Elaine Schneider


1945 - 2019
Georganne Elaine Schneider Notice
On Tuesday, Nov. 26, Georganne Elaine Schneider, doting aunt and loving sister, crossed over to be with our Lord at the age of 73. Born on Nov. 25, 1946, in Richmond, CA she graduated from Richmond High School in 1964. She continued her education in the medical field by becoming a radiological technician and was a longtime employee at Brookside Hospital in San Pablo. After retiring, she volunteered her time at the Vallejo Naval & Historical Museum. Georganne resided in Vallejo for over 40 years and attended church at St. John's Lutheran in Napa. Georganne loved the time she spent at Disneyland and traveling with her close-knit group of friends. She loved her family very much, boasting about her many nieces and nephews to whomever would lend an ear. Georganne was preceded to heaven by her father, George, and mother, Elaine. She is survived by her brothers, Gerry and Glenn, their wives and a multitude of nieces and nephews, (including greats and great-greats). A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. John's Lutheran Chruch, Napa, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to or St. John's Lutheran Church in Georganne's name. Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo. 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Dec. 15 to Dec. 28, 2019
