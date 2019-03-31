|
George E. Simmons III, 60, of Suisun passed away on Thursday, March 28, at Northbay Hospital in Fairfield. He was a native of New York, NY.Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, at 9 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1745 Enterprise Drive, Fairfield, with Rev. Jasper Lee, officiating.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019