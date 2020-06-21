George Harris Irvin, Jr., 84, passed away peacefully at home on May 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. George, aka "Big George," had a magnetic personality that drew people to him instantly. He collected friends in every aspect of his life and he loved spending time with them at dinner parties, hunting pheasants or at ball games.George was born to Gladys and George H. Irvin, Sr. in Vallejo, CA and attended Vallejo High School. He graduated from Menlo College and obtained his real estate license in 1965. George fell in love with real estate and quickly gained a reputation as one of the best in the business. George was a founding member and President of Executive Brokers Real Estate Group from 1977 until 2019. He was Realtor of the Year in 1987 and President of the Contra Costa Association of Realtors in 1988. He was a Perpetual Donor to the CCAR Scholarship Fund and proudly presented a scholarship to a deserving student every year. George was passionate about selling real estate but his favorite part was the connection he made with his clients while helping them find their forever homes.George could often be found in his big chair with a fire in the fireplace, dog curled up at his feet, drinking a scotch old fashioned while watching a live sporting event. He was a lifelong fan of the Oakland A's, Raiders and Warriors. A past season ticket holder, he enjoyed attending games and following the stats of the teams and players. But his favorite events to attend were those of his grandchildren. He loved to play catch with them and hold hitting practice in his backyard to help them hone their skills. George is survived by his daughter, Katie Irvin (Scott) Chapman, son, Matt (Bea) Irvin, and grandchildren Kelsey, Johnny, Katrina and Brody. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Elinor Ericksen Irvin. Donations in honor of George can be made to the CCAR Scholarship Fund www.ccarscholarship.com.The memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
W00145060-image-1.jpg
Published in Times Herald Online on Jun. 21, 2020.