Ms. Georgetta Tisby, a life-long resident of Vallejo peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 19. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Her Celebration of Life will also be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Skyview Memorial Lawn Cemetery located at 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo, CA 94591 immediately following the funeral service. Final arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019