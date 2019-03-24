Times Herald Online Notices
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
View Map
More Obituaries for Georgetta Tisby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgetta Tisby

Georgetta Tisby Notice
Ms. Georgetta Tisby, a life-long resident of Vallejo peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 19. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Her Celebration of Life will also be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Skyview Memorial Lawn Cemetery located at 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo, CA 94591 immediately following the funeral service. Final arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.
W00130060-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019
