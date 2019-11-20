|
|
On November 13, 2019, Geraldine (Geri) Box passed away at the age of 99. she was born Geraldine Margaretta Alyea on June 12, 1920 to parents Edgar Leroy (Roy) Alyea and Mary M. Mahin Alyea in Tilden, Nebraska. In 1940, she moved to California where she met her soulmate, Lawrence (Larry) Box. Months later they were married; it was a marriage that lasted for 63 years until Larry's death in 2004.Geri was an active member of the Vallejo Women's Club, the Elks Emblem Club and a lifelong member of the Women of the Moose. She and Larry spent many great years traveling and "camping" in their RV with their friends in the Moose Camping Club. She enjoyed embroidering, crocheting, and playing cards with her lady friends. She was an avid Giants fan.Geri was preceded in death by her brother, Marvin Alyea; sisters, Marie Kent and Rosella Thomsen, and grandson, Brian Carter. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Carter and LuAnn (Peter) Hills; grandchildren, Jacquelyn (Kevin) Stenson and Kevin (Rachel) Hills; granddaughter-in-law, Tiana Carter; great-grandchildren, Peyton Carter, Preston Carter, Ryleigh Stenson and Tyler Stenson.Thank you to Tess and Cris for their loving care. Also, thank you to Julie Cartel, the staff at Elena Board & Care and Hospice by the Bay for their excellent care in her final months.Funeral service will be held on Sunday Nov. 24, at 10:00 am, at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo. Burial will follow also at Skyview Memorial Lawn. In lieu of flowers, please donate on behalf of Mrs. Box to the . Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Skyview Memorial Lawn, 707-644-7474.
W00138680-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019