Hemet, CA resident and Liberian native, Gilbert Wah, Jr. passed away in San Jacinto, CA on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 virus and CDC Mandates the visitation and burial services for Mr. Wah are restricted to only 25 people in attendance. All attendees are required to wear face masks. His visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 13 from 3 to 6 p.m. Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 14 in the Sunrise Memorial Cemetery, Vallejo, CA.Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA. 94590.