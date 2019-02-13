|
Gilda was born in Illinois. She was a resident of Fairfield. She passed away peacefully at home.Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 15, from 3 to 8 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 16, at 11:30 a.m., at Tabernacle of David Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 Lincoln Road East, Vallejo. Burial will follow at Sunrise Cemetery.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019