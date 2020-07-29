Glen passed away peacefully at home of natural causes. He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Joan Smith. He is survived by his daughter, Glenda (Scott) Hanes; son, Michael (Michelle) Smith; siblings; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Cookie Miles, and many loyal friends. He was an avid golfer and a loyal member of the Vallejo Moose Lodge. Special thanks to Jamie and AJ Rusk who cared for him during his illness. There are no services planned due to the current climate.