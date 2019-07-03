Gloria Gormley, 88, died Sunday June 30 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born Gloria Colleen Thomas on Feb. 2, 1931 to Margaret (Allen) and John Thomas in Lafayette, KY. The youngest of two sisters, the family moved to Vallejo when the girls were young. She attended Vallejo High School, graduating in 1949. She met and married her husband, Jack, and raised four wonderful children.Gloria worked for over 30 years as a medical transcriptionist at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo retiring in 1996. She enjoyed travelling and hosting family dinner parties, but her real passion was her grandchildren. She spent countless hours playing Legos, make-believe and dress up with them. They were the lights of her life.She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Greg (Susan), Brenda, Janine (Don) Curia and Jeff (Cori), as well as her grandchildren, Sean Paul and Alex Huber, Kristen (Chris) Elges, Erin (Jeffrey) Bear, Daniel (Danielle) and William Gormley, Logan and Emma Curia and CJ, and Jared Gormley and her great grandchildren, Olivia, Luke and William Elges, Jeffrey and Victoria Bear and Frankie and Henry Gormley. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Marietta Studley; her husband, Jack Gormley, and her longtime companion and love, John Verducci.A special thank you to Mary Jane Mendoza and the care givers at Mendoza Care Home for making her final years as comfortable as possible. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family invites you to make donations to the ( ) to help find a cure for this devastating disease.

