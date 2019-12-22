|
"Nothing is so strong as gentleness, and nothing is so gentle as real strength". That saying should have been written especially for our mother and grandmother, Grace.Grace Elizabeth Murphy-Jenkins of Benicia, CA died peacefully on Nov. 28, at the age of 75. She was surrounded by her loved ones and has been reunited with her devoted and loving husband, Russell W. Jenkins, in heaven.Grace was preceded in death by her loving parents, Battalion Chief Gerald F. Murphy, San Francisco Fire Department (Ret.) and Grace C. Murphy of San Francisco. As a devoted and caring mother, Grace is survived by her children, Russell Jenkins, Patrick (Kandi) Jenkins, and Elisabeth Jenkins; as well as a dedicated sister to Gerald F. (Kellie) Murphy Jr., James (JoAnn) Murphy, Ruth (the late John) Perez, and Gene (Debbie) Murphy. Finally, she was a beloved grandmother to Landon and Annabella Jenkins.It is fair to say Grace's life was very fruitful. She was born on July 10, 1944, in San Francisco in a large Irish Catholic family. She was the oldest of five siblings, a dedicated daughter, a loving sister, a beloved aunt and cousin. She married the late Russell W. Jenkins, and became a mother to three children, Russell, Patrick, and Elisabeth, who were her pride and joy. She was elated the day she became a grandmother to Landon and Annabella, whom she loved dearly.Grace had a passion for learning and received a Master of Arts in English from Holy Names College and a Master of Arts in educational leadership from Mills College.Grace loved reading and writing and was an advocate to keep libraries and literacy programs open and available. Before working for the West Contra Costa Unified School District, Grace was an English teacher for private education for many years and most recently retired after 19 years as a school librarian for Lovonya DeJean Middle School in Richmond. Grace was equally talented in many other areas that became creative outlets for her including flower arranging, tablescaping, cooking, cake decorating, and loved to showcase her talents by entering contests. While she was a sweet, kind, and gentle woman she was also fiercely competitive. Grace's most memorable recipe that her family adored was her strawberry trifle and chocolate bundt cake that was featured in the Benicia Herald newspaper.Grace was a very gracious woman who showed her gratitude to many people in the community of Benicia where she resided and raised her children for over 42 years. Many community members shared how Grace would brighten their day when she would deliver flowers, cards, cookies, or kind words upon entering their businesses. She made many friendships in the city of Benicia and these friends shared how much she will be missed.Grace was a wonderful person, mother, and grandmother. We honor her legacy by continuing to be strong and gentle while sharing her gifts of grace to our loved ones and community.Grace Murphy-Jenkins was laid to rest on Dec. 13, surrounded by many who loved her. Her services were held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Brentwood.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Dec. 22, 2019