Grant Lewis Teicheira, prominent Vallejo civic and business leader, passed away at his home on Nov. 24, at the age of 97.Grant was born on Aug. 25, 1922, in Vallejo to Emerald and Amy Teicheira. He attended Vallejo schools graduating from Vallejo Senior High School, class of 1940. His first employment was on Mare Island Naval Shipyard prior to enlisting in the US Navy. He married Mildred Monteith in 1944; they lived in Chicago until the end of WWII. During the next six years, their three daughters were born.After being discharged from the Navy, Grant moved back to Vallejo, and joined the family business, E. Teicheira & Sons, a local general contracting firm. The company was well known for constructing housing subdivisions as well as custom homes, office buildings and malls in Vallejo, Napa, Fairfield, and Green Valley. Those who knew Grant knew he loved Vallejo, and was honored to serve on the Vallejo City Council. He also enjoyed his time as a board member of the Vallejo Sanitation and Flood Control District. He was a member of the BPOE, Masons, and SIRS organizations.Grant was a member of the First Methodist Church of Vallejo which was built in 1922 by his father, Emerald Teicheira. He was the first baby to be baptized in the new church. Over the years he was a Sunday school teacher and choir member, and he and Millie were advisers to the Methodist Youth Fellowship.Grant enjoyed traveling, and visited many countries throughout the world including the Azores where his grandfather was born. As a retiree, he discovered the love of golf making frequent trips to golf courses in the US, Mexico, and Canada. He also served on the Board of Directors for the Blue Rock Springs Golf Course.Grant was an avid Bay Area sports fan of the Giants and Warriors, but his favorite team was the 49ers. He and his long-time friend, Ray Marshall, had season tickets to the games for over 50 years. Together they created their own tail gate routine which included eating their homemade lunches as they watched the morning game in their car. After that, they would head into Candlestick Park to watch the main attraction. Grant is survived by his daughters, Roxann, Amy Jo, and Allyn Gail. He is also survived by Wendy Rhodes, Cynthia Meek, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren and his special partner, Barbara Pinard.His daughters would like to thank Heike Thornton, Alex Omila, Pamela Jomo, Kina Preston, Melanie Patrick, Chris Stockton and Ossie Russ for their devoted and compassionate care of their father during the past three years of his life.At Grant's request, no services will be held. His ashes will be placed next to those of his wife, Mildred, at Skyview Memorial Cemetery in Vallejo. Memorial remembrances may be made in his name to the SPCA of Solano County, the First Methodist Church of Vallejo, Meals on Wheels, or the .
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020