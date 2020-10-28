Greg "Coach" Coppes died suddenly and unexpectedly as the result of a motorcycle accident on October 21, 2020, in Vacaville, CA at the age of 65.Coppes is survived by his wife, Patti Coppes; daughter, Miranda Penrose; her husband Steve Penrose; their two sons, Gabriel and Jacob; daughter, Victoria Rosten; her husband Nathan Rosten; their children, Ethan, Isla, Declan, Natalie, and Jordan; son, Clayton Coppes; his wife, Junna Coppes; their son, Norman Masaki, and his brothers, the Veteran Riders MC. He is preceded in death by his sister, Robin.Coppes was born on August 13 1955 in Defiance, OH. He joined the U.S. Air Force garnering many honors and rising through the ranks. Upon leaving the Air Force he became an electrician, establishing a successful contracting business, and ultimately becoming one of the few to reach the rank of Master Electrician.Family always came first for Coppes but he was also committed to bettering his community, influencing positive bipartisan change that reached a federal level. He was a Veterans advocate and was able to combine this with his love of motorcycle riding by establishing a local chapter of the Veteran Riders MC of which he became the chapter and then State President. Coppes' nickname "Coach" was earned through his years as a successful youth and high school football coach where he influenced many of Dixon's next generation.A celebration of life is scheduled for 11 a.m. October 31 at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Dixon; all are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Coppes' honor to the American Legion Post 208, 1305 North First St., Dixon, CA 95620 allowing him to continue to serve other veterans.





