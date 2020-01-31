|
Gregory Rodney Taylor, first born of Frank and Gaynell Taylor both of whom preceded him in death, departed this earthly life for Eternity in Heaven on Friday, Jan. 24, after a short illness. He leaves to cherish his memory, his childhood sweetheart and wife for over 50 years, Glenda; four sons, 14 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.Memorial service will be Monday, Feb. 3, at high noon, at Prince of Peace Baptist Church, 401 Lemon St., Vallejo, with Dr. Aaron Anderson officiating and Pastor Sherrie R. Henderson assisting. Repast will follow. Inurnment is private.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020