At ninety-six years young, Guido Erminio Colla of Green Valley, CA answered God's calling and passed peacefully at home surrounded by family. The son of Italian immigrants, he was born three miles down the road in Cordelia, CA. Guido was a lifelong resident of Solano County.After graduating from Armijo High School in 1942, Guido enlisted with the Army Air Corps the following year. When the War ended he was discharged at Camp Beale, CA at the rank of Corporal. Fresh out of Service, he enrolled at Grant Technical College in Sacramento, which just happened to be across the street from Grant High School!According to early family folklore, Guido and his future bride/Grant High student Rosetta went on a blind date in late 1946, and by 1947 they knew it was love. Although Rosie was ready to tie the knot while still in High School, Guido was insistent on Rosie finishing school first.On the third day of June 1947 Rosie did just that, while Guido graduated from Grant Tech the following day. After that they didn't waste any time! One day later - Saturday June fifth - Guido and Rosie Colla were married in Reno, NV with his sister Angie and her husband Les as witnesses. That would be the beginning of a storybook seventy-two year marriage. After finishing college Guido started his teaching career at Crystal Elementary School in Suisun City, the same school he attended as a child, and the same school his two sons would attend decades later. He finished up his career as Superintendent of Schools for the Bayshore School District, retiring in June of 1984.After retirement (and with the kids finally out of the house!) Guido and Rosie didn't waste any time seeing the rest of the world. Boat Cruises were their favorite mode of globe-trotting, and they traveled everywhere; Italy, Alaska, Canada, South America, Europe and The British Isles, to name a few.From the start Guido was always amazingly active in his community, and the one word that might best describe him in all of his community involvement was 'honest'. When it came to decision-making he always weighed the Rotarian '4-Way Test'; Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?Besides The Rotary Club, Guido was a member of many groups, lodges and organizations over the years. While living in Suisun City he served on the Suisun City Council for twenty-three years, six of those as Mayor. He was a member of the Suisun City Fireman's Association, the Moose Lodge, The Sons of Italy, the California Retired Teachers Association, and he was a member and past president of the Green Valley Country Club. He served on the Solano County Mosquito Abatement District, Solano Irrigation District, Civil Service Commission, Suisun City Planning Commission, and he was a member and served as Chairman of Travis Regional Armed Forces Committee. Guido is survived by his wife, Rosie and his two sons, Dennis "Dino" Colla and partner Kerra Krikava of Green Valley, and Johnny and Christie Claire Colla of Marin County. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Brian Colla, Allison Colla, Ryan Colla, and Matthias Raes.A good pool player, a better baseball player and a heck of a golfer, Guido will be remembered by his family as a wonderful Dad and loving Husband . . . he will be sorely missed.Friends are invited to a Memorial Visitation at the Bryan-Braker Funeral Home Wednesday November 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon. Due to Covid Pandemic restrictions Guido's services will need to be private with his family and a few invited guests. Burial with Military Honors will be at the Rockville Cemetery, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Guido's name to St Jude Children's Hospital or SPCA of Solano County, PO Box 356, Vacaville 95696.