Long-time Vallejo resident and Donaldsonville, LA native Gwendolyn Pete passed away in Concord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Attendance for the final services for Mrs. Pete are restricted to only 25 people. All attendees are required to wear face masks, frequently wash their hands, and to execute social distancing as mandated by the governor and recommended by the CDC. Her visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Antioch Church of God in Christ, 21 Antioch Dr., Vallejo. CA. Inurnment is private.Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.