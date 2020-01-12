|
Gwendolyn Y. Randolph, affectionately called "Miss Honey", a long-time resident of Vallejo, passed away at her home on Saturday, Jan. 4. She was a native of Monticello, AR.Visitation will be 10 a.m., with funeral service at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, at the First Presbyterian Church, 1350 Amador St., Vallejo. Burial will be in the Sunrise Cemetery, 2201 Sacramento St., Vallejo.Final arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 12 to Jan. 16, 2020