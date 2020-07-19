Harriet Deloris Madison Lewis was born on August 5, 1943 in Mobile, AL to Wilfred and Hattie Mae Madison. She passed peacefully on July 11, 2020. Harriet was preceded in death by her father, Wilfred Madison; brother, Wyman Madison, Sr., and daughter, Candice Lewis. She is survived by her husband, Melvin Lewis, Jr.; sons, Melvin III (Tamra) and Thaddeus of North Chicago, IL; and daughter-in-law Sophia Lewis-Kimmey, of Aurora, IL; mother, Hattie Mae Madison of Mobile; brother, Aurelius Madison of Mobile; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; two aunts, Rosetta Clemons (special aunt/sister) and Andretta Thomas of Mobile, nieces Regina (Gerald) Martin of Tucker, GA and Alicia (Terry) Jones of Lilburn, GA; and three cherished adopted sisters, Essie Jackson, Sandra McGee, and Alma Upshaw; and a host of treasured cousins and friends. Walkthrough Visitation will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Livestream funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (PST). Private Interment. Funeral Services entrusted to: Alta Vista Cremation and Funeral Service, 901 Main Street, Suisun City, CA 94585 (707) 421-0100.