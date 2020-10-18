Harvey Dean Stainbrook of Sacramento, CA, 82, passed away peacefully at home on October 8, 2020, with his loving wife, Syndee Hendricks-Stainbrook, by his side. He was born in Portage county, Wisconsin, on June 11, 1938, graduated from London High school, in London, OH, and Solano Jr. College, Fairfield, CA. He served in the Navy during the Korean War and the Vietnam War and was decorated with a medal for rescuing three men. He was a valued member of Local 342, Concord, California, and retired after 50 years as a pipefitter who traveled extensively in his profession. He was very loved by many and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation at alz.org
