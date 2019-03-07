|
|
Harvey R. Williams, 75, of American Canyon, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Feb. 24, at his residence. Harvey was a native of Vallejo.Visitation will be Thursday, March 7 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Antioch COGIC, 21 Antioch Drive, Vallejo. Funeral service will be Friday, March 8, at 11 a.m., at Old Path COGIC, 500 Arkansas St., Vallejo, with Dr. Reginald Smith, officiating. Burial to follow at Rockville Cemetery, Fairfield.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City, 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019