Helen Marjorie Craft (born Schade), 82, longtime resident of Vallejo, CA passed away at home on Maui on June 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Craft. Helen is survived by four children and their spouses, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandson. She worked in the Vallejo School District for many years and was a dedicated member of Community Presbyterian Church in Vallejo. No memorial service is planned at this time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store