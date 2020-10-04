Herman Louis Brinkman, long-time Vallejo business owner and resident, passed away suddenly on September 30, 2020 at his home in Benicia, CA. Herman was born in San Francisco, CA to Herman and Edna Brinkman. When he was 2 years old, his family relocated to Vallejo, CA where he grew up and eventually started a family of his own. Herman graduated from Vallejo Senior High School in 1959. Early on Herman had a strong love for the outdoors, fast cars and boats. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and with his father's encouragement he developed a love for boating and they spent a lot of time at Vallejo Yacht Club. Herman's first job at age 13 was at Stefan's Sports and Marine on the Vallejo Waterfront. He worked there until he purchased the business in 1970 and renamed it Brinkman's Marine where he would build his life's work. He was known to have given many people their first jobs. He finally closed his business and retired in 2014. If you are doing the math...that is 61 years in that location.Herman met Katherine Becker in high school, where they dated, and soon after Katie graduated they married and built a family. Good thing he could fix anything because his four daughters kept him very busy. They didn't try to break everything, but who knew you were not supposed to check the level of gas in the Jeep with a stick that may or may not have gotten dropped into the tank? Truly, Herman was not overly emotional; he held steady and patient, but his daughters always knew that he would be there in an instant and that his love was unconditional.When Herman was not working or spending time with his family he spent his time outdoors. From a young age his dad introduced him and his siblings to Potter Valley where there was a hunting ranch called Smithville. He shared his love for "the ranch" with his own family and eventually found a place to call his own nearby and named it "Brinkman Ranch." Many fond memories were built there with The Smiths, The Petries, The Nelsons, and his siblings Richard, Robert and Diane and their families … hunting, card games, barbeques, berry picking, bonfires, and long jeep rides. The traditions of the cabin now live on with his seven grandchildren. He kept active and busy and loved to travel both for business and pleasure. Lots of memories were made on Shasta houseboating trips, the Duck Club, hunting adventures to British Columbia, and trips earned through his work that included Germany, The British Islands, and Hawaii.Herman was a well known businessman of Solano County. He was a member of both the Vallejo (lifetime) and Benicia Yacht Clubs, Native Sons, The Lions Club, The Elks Club, The Moose Club, and The Vallejo Chamber of Commerce. Recently, he spent his time with his special love, Judy Stevens, in Benicia where they socialized at the Benicia Yacht club with their close friends. Herman loved football. More specifically, he loved Raiders football and was a diehard fan. He was a season ticket holder both the first and the last time they were in Oakland and loved tailgating. Herman is preceded in death by his father, Herman F. Brinkman; his mother, Edna Brinkman; his daughter, Joyce Iverson; and his granddaughter, Arianna Iverson. He is survived by his partner, Judy Stevens; three daughters, Carol Brightwell (Randy Larson), Kristina Boggs (Tim), Angela Gramlick (Jason); his grandchildren, Meagan Subers (Doug), Stephanie Brightwell, Brandon Boggs (Victoria), Andrew Brightwell (Alicia Bortolazzo), Breanne Boggs, Lucas Gramlick and Lillian Gramlick; his siblings Diane Imhoff (Richard), Richard Brinkman (Janice), Robert Brinkman (Linda) and five nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 rescrictions, the family will be planning a celebration of life at a later date.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com
