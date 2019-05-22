Hewitt Clinton Burris, affectionately nicknamed "Cool", was born on June 17, 1951, in Vallejo, to the late DeWitt and Imogene Burris. He was the fifth of six siblings, two of which preceded him in death, Lauretta "Pidgie" Pitts and Barbara "Bobbie" Jean Carter.Clint was formally educated in the Vallejo Unified School District, having graduated from Vallejo High School in 1969. He went on to graduate from Oakland Community College in 1973 with an AA Degree. He furthered his education at Cal State University in Los Angeles and graduated in June 1973 with a BA Degree in Journalism. Following graduation, he worked as a manager at the Los Angeles Times, where he won multiple sales awards. After retiring in 1999 from the LA Times, he devoted his life to supporting his sons in their sports and academic endeavors.Clint was married to the love of his life, Ms. Debra Richardson for 43 years, and he enjoyed his life to the fullest. He was a tenacious tennis player, skilled craftsman, jazz enthusiast, a "minor league" chef, a great debater, a wine connoisseur, and an avid Lakers Fan. We will miss his wit, humor, and beautiful smile. Clint passed away on April 14, after battling Alzheimer's disease for 12 years. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Debra; his two sons, Rachar (Dina), Carlin, and Caise; two grandchildren, Caise Lando and Loretta Lonae; two brothers, John (Cheryl) and Ronald (Lillian); one sister, Faye (Tony), and a host of family members, colleagues, and treasured friends. He will be sorely missed.Memorial services for Clint will be on Friday, May 24, at 11 a.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo.

